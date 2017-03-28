A few days ago, Lenovo's Motorola via Twitter confirmed that the generic Moto G5 model will be soon made available in India. Now, it has revealed that the mid-range phone will be released in April first week.

Motorola Moto G5 is slated to break covers on April 4 and go on sale exclusively on Amazon at midnight, April 5. The upcoming mid-tier phone borrows its design language from the flagship Moto Z series. It boasts of an all-metal body cover on the back and also comes with huge circular camera module.

On the front, it features a 5.0-inch full HD display having a 5MP camera on top right corner and a fingerprint sensor at the bottom which is a huge improvement over its predecessor, which lacked biometric sensor.

Under the hood too, the device comes with major upgrades such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU backed by 2GB/3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 13MP camera on the back and a 2,800mAh battery with a rapid-charging feature.

How much would Moto G5 cost?

Going by the Moto G5's features and the rival brands with same configuration, it is most likely to be priced anywhere between Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999.

Competition:

Once released, it will up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Asus Zenfone 3S Max and Huawei Honor 6X, among others.

For those unaware, Moto G5's high-end model—Moto G5 Plus—comes in two models—3GB RAM variant for Rs 14,999 and 4GB RAM for Rs 16,999.

Also read: Key difference between Moto G5 and the G5 Plus

Key specifications of Lenovo Moto G5: