Earlier this month, Lenovo-owned Moto opened a dedicated landing page and also kick-started the countdown timer for the company's pre-Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 product launch event on February 26.

Several reports have indicated that the company is expected to unveil Moto G5 (& G5 Plus). This is unprecedented, as the 2016-based Moto G4 series is yet to complete its first year in the market and even its predecessors were launched in either the second or third quarter of the year.

Many believe that Lenovo's move to break away from the regular release pattern has to do with Nokia's comeback in the smartphone business. HMD Global, the official licensee of the Finnish company's phone brand, is scheduled to launch three Android powered phones on February 26. Lenovo, probably fearing the rival getting a head start, has decided to prepone the launch of the 2017-series Moto G to February.

What's coming in Moto G5 series:

In the upcoming event, Lenovo is reportedly planning to unveil just two phones — a generic Moto G5 and a Moto G5 Plus, and intends to launch and budget Moto G5 Play later in the year.

[Note: In 2016, Lenovo had unveiled three phones — Moto G4, G4 Plus and G4 Play]

Moto G5:

The regular model is expected to sport a 5.0-inch full HD display and come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU backed by 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 13MP camera on the back and a 5MP snapper on the front.

It is also said to have a 2,800mAh battery with rapid charging feature. This is a welcome upgrade, as this feature was restricted to the Plus variant last year.

Price: Moto G5's base model (with 2GB RAM/16GB storage) will start at €189 ($201/Rs 13,419).

Moto G5 Plus:

The top-end G5 Plus series will have a slightly bigger 5.2-inch screen with full HD resolution.

It is expected to have 14nm architecture-based 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC (System-on-Chip) and feature 12MP camera on the back, a 5MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh cell with Turbo charging technology.

Another standalone feature expected in Moto G5 Plus is that it will boast advanced Bluetooth technology — NFC (Near Field Communication) for contactless payment feature (example: Android Pay).

Price: The base model of Moto G5 Plus (with 2GB RAM/16GB storage) will cost €209 ($222/Rs.14,839).

Both Moto G5 and the G5 Plus will come with IP67 water-and-dust certifications, which means the devices can survive three feet underwater (only fresh water not sea/ocean) for close to 30 minutes.

