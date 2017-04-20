Lenovo's rumoured budget Moto E4 phone series had received FCC (Federal Communications Commisson) earlier in the month, confirming the existence of the Moto E3 Power's successor. Now, Moto E4 has made its way to Geekbench performance testing website and scored 551 and 1514 points in terms of single-core and multi-core tests. That's quite a good score for an entry-level phone.

The score-sheet also revealed certain key features of Moto E4. It showed that the device will run Android 7.0 Nougat OS powered by 1.25GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core (Cortex-A53) paired with Mali-T720MP2 GPU and 2GB RAM. It is also said to come with Wi-Fi 802.11-n, Bluetooth LE 4.2 connectivity support, 16GB storage and 2,800mAh battery, as well.

There is no word on the display size, resolution and camera details of Moto E4. Now that the Lenovo device has been spotted on FCC and Geekbench websites, it's a matter of weeks before the company officially unveils the device.

Speculations are also rife that Moto E4, like Moto G series, might come with bigger sibling dubbed as the Moto E4 Plus with a couple of upgraded hardware including a massive 5,000mAh battery and NFC (Near Field Communication) feature.

Watch this space for latest news on Lenovo Moto E4 series.