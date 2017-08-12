Adding one more to the long list of budget smartphones in the Indian market, Lenovo has announced its K8 Note, an upgraded version of K6 Note that was released last year. It has a metal-clad cover with a fingerprint scanner on the back and impressive specifications but it won't be a cake walk as it will be face stiff competition from the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Moto G5 Plus.

Lenovo K8 Note is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, and Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and will be available exclusively on Amazon India from August 18, 12 pm onwards in Venom Black and Fine Gold colours.

This means the device will have to take on Redmi Note 4 which comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB variant (the 2GB RAM+32GB ROM model not available in India), and Moto G5 Plus which is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant and Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM+32GB storage model.

Which smartphone should you buy? Well, it depends on one's needs and preference, but here are details of the handsets to give you a clear picture of what they offer:

Lenovo K8 Note specifications

The device sports a 5.5-inch full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by Mediatek Helio X23 processor, and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. It also features a 4GB RAM, a 64GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via micrdSD card), a dual 13MP + 5MP main camera with dual-LED flash, a 1MP front-snapper with party flash, f/2.0 aperture, five element lens, Pro mode, Beautify mode and Wide-angle field of view, and a 4,000mAh battery with 15W Turbo charger.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 specifications

It sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, runs an Android Marshmallow operating system, and storage can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. It alsofeatures a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field, and a 4,100mAh battery.

Moto G5 Plus specifications

The device sports a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (424 ppi pixel density) and its memory can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. Under the nood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, a 12MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection and panorama, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 3,000 mAh battery with fast battery charging technology.