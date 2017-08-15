HMD Global is finally releasing its much-hyped Nokia 5 into the Indian market on India's Independence Day, August 15. Interestingly, the just announced Lenovo K8 Note will also hit Indian stores three days later – on August 18. So, it is inevitable for the handsets to clash.

Nokia 5 comes in only one variant and is priced at Rs 12,899, whereas Lenovo K8 Note is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Both the devices belong to the same price range – under Rs 15,000 – so they could end up eating into each other's sales.

Which smartphone should you buy -- Lenovo K8 Note or Nokia 5? Well, it depends on one's taste and preferences but what we can do is provide you with the details of the handsets to give you a clear idea of what they have to offer:

Nokia 5 specifications

Nokia 5 sports a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (282 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, runs an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system and comes packed with a 2GB RAM and a 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card).

The new device also features a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/3" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size and a 3,000mAh battery.

Lenovo K8 Note specifications

The Lenovo K6 Note successor features a 5.5-inch full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a MediaTek Helio X23 processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, a 4GB RAM, a 64GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via MicroSD card), and a 4,000mAh battery with 15W Turbo charger.

In terms of camera, the handset has a dual 13MP + 5MP main camera with dual-LED flash, and a 13MP front-snapper with party flash, f/2.0 aperture, five element lens, Pro mode, Beautify mode and wide-angle field of view.