A report by International Data Corporation's (IDC) has claimed that Chinese mobile phone manufacturers like Xiaomi, Vivo, OPPO and Lenovo account for 54 percent market share in Indian smartphone market as of Q2 2017. The Chinese vendors could consolidate their position further as they continue to release budget devices at regular intervals, and the latest to hit the stores is Lenovo K8 Note.

It won't be a cake walk for Lenovo K8 Note in the Indian market, as it has to compete with several budget smartphones currently available in the market, especially from Chinese companies. One of the devices that could give it a run for its money is the home-grown Micromax Selfie 2 that's been made for selfie lovers.

Which device will you buy -- Lenovo K8 Note or Micromax Selfie 2? Well, it depends on the purpose, choice and budget, but here are details of the handsets to provide what they have to offer:

Pricing

Lenovo K8 Note comes in two variants – one priced at Rs 12,999 and the other Rs 13,999. On the other hand, Micromax Selfie 2 is priced a little lower, currently available at Rs 10,850 on Amazon India.

Display

Lenovo K8 Note has a 5.5-inch full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), while Micromax Selfie 2 sports a 5.2-inch screen with 1,280x720 pixels (282 ppi pixel density).

Processor

Lenovo K8 Note is powered by a Mediatek Helio X23 processor, and Micromax Selfie 2 has a Quad Core MediaTek MT6737 chipset.

Operating system

Both the devices run on Android Nougat operating system. The only difference is that Lenovo K8 Note has the latest version -- Android 7.1.1.

Storage

Lenovo K8 Note has a 3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB storage expandable up to 128GB via micrdSD card. On the other hand, Micromax Selfie 2 comes packed with a 3GB RAM and a 32GB internal storage that is expandable up to 64GB via microSD card.

Camera

Lenovo K8 Note mounts a dual 13MP + 5MP main camera with dual-LED flash, and a 13MP front-snapper with party flash, f/2.0 aperture, five element lens, Pro mode, Beautify mode and Wide-angle field of view.

On the other hand, Micromax Selfie 2 features a 13MP OV 8856 Sensor main camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5 Pcs lens, auto scene detection, panorama and super pixel 5200M, and an 8MP Sony IM135 front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 5 Pcs lens, HDR Ready, real-time Bokeh effect, wide angle, one-touch shot and face beauty mode.

Battery

Lenovo K8 Note has a 4,000mAh battery with 15W Turbo charger, while Micromax Selfie 2 has a 3,000mAh.