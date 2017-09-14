The Lenovo K8 Note is all set to go on open sale on Friday. It was earlier made available for purchase via flash sales last month but the stock ran out in a matter of minutes.

You can now buy the Lenovo K8 Note exclusively on Amazon India via open sale on September 15, starting at 00:01hrs midnight. Customers can exchange their old devices for the new Lenovo K8 Note and receive additional Rs 1000 discount as a special open sale day offer. HSBC credit or debit card users can also avail Rs 1000 cash back.

The device comes in two variants -- 3GB RAM+32GB storage model priced at Rs 12,999 and 4GB RAM +64GB storage priced at Rs 13,999. It sports a 5.5-inch full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a MediaTek Helio X23 processor, and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system.

The Lenovo K8 Note also comes packed with a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), and houses a 4,000mAh battery with 15W Turbo charger. In terms of camera, it mounts a dual 13MP + 5MP main camera with dual-LED flash, a 13MP front-snapper with party flash, f/2.0 aperture, five element lens, Pro mode, Beautify mode and Wide-angle field of view.