Lenovo is building upon the popularity of its K6 Note smartphone with the launch of K8 Note in India next month. While teasing the new phone's arrival through social media channels, Lenovo confirmed that the K8 Note would arrive as early as August 9.

Besides the launch date, Lenovo also dropped a major hint about the phone's name by teasing the number 8, which suggests that K6 Note successor will skip the number 7. The reason behind calling the next "K Note" smartphone "K8 Note" and not "K7 Note" remains a mystery, but reports suggest it could be to symbolize dual camera feature of the upcoming phone.

Most of you did get it right! The #LenovoK8Note will #KillTheOrdinary & leave the rest behind! Ready to see it uncage on 09.08.17? Save it! pic.twitter.com/FKp1Nibknu — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) July 28, 2017

Teasers from the company's official social media channels don't give away any specs, but a recent GeekBench listing can be used to fill the missing parts of the puzzle. Based on the benchmark listing, Lenovo K8 Note is expected to come with 1.3GHz deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 processor, 3GB RAM and Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Other than that, there's nothing much to go by. Lenovo, however, has hinted that the K8 Note will be quite capable of handling high-GPU games, seamless multitasking, and also have a better camera. If the number 8 is a hint in itself, there will be dual camera setup in the K8 Note, which would then be pitted against the OnePlus 5, iPhone 7 Plus, Honor 8 Pro and others, with an affordable price tag.

Ordinary performance will be a thing of the past. The new #KillerNote is set to blow you away! Uncaging soon. pic.twitter.com/uwNh2IRCo2 — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) July 25, 2017

The pricing is going to be an important aspect of the K8 Note. Lenovo K6 Note was quite popular for its combination of top-notch features and affordable pricing. The K6 Note came with a price tag of Rs. 13,999 in India, which made it one of the worthiest smartphones under Rs. 15,000 at the time.

But the competition in the premium budget smartphone space has evolved. If Lenovo aims to succeed, it needs an effective price tag to match the specs of the K8 Note.

Let us know what you think of the upcoming K8 Note. Stay tuned for updates till the launch of the phone on August 9.