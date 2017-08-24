Lenovo set a new benchmark in the budget smartphone space when it launched the K8 Note in India earlier this month. With a dual camera setup and a massive 4,000mAh battery, the K8 Note came as a complete package for budget shoppers. Naturally, the demand went up.

The first time Lenovo K8 Note went on sale exclusively on Amazon India on August 18, the company sold all the units in less than 8 minutes. The e-commerce platform, which registers buyers' interest with a "Notify me" button, had got 7 lakh requests before the first flash sale.

In case you missed your chance to purchase the K8 Note, here's another chance. But be sure to act fast. Lenovo K8 Note will be available once again on Amazon India on Thursday, August 25. The sale begins at 12 noon, so login a few minutes early to stand a better chance for placing a successful order.

"We are delighted with the phenomenal response we have received on Amazon.in for our 'Killer Note'. The K8 Note comes with much more than what customers would expect from a smartphone today. We look forward to another fantastic sale tomorrow on Amazon.in," Sudhin Mathur, Country Head, Lenovo Mobile Business Group said in a statement.

In case you're wondering why the handset has been getting so much hype, we've got more than one reason for you.

Price

The affordable pricing of the Lenovo K8 Note makes it an attraction on its own. There are two variants of the phone, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM and another with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively.

Camera

Lenovo K8 Note is one of the few smartphones to offer a dual camera setup at this price range. The phone features 13MP and 5MP sensors on the back with LED flash, for better bokeh style images. On the front, there is a 13MP camera with LED flash for your selfies.

Battery

With 4,000mAh, the K8 Note is expected to easily last a day. Adding to that, the phone comes with a 15W Turbo Charger for quick charging.

Design

Like many smartphones in this range, Lenovo K8 Note is complemented by aluminium 5000 series metal, splash resistant coating and Oleophobic coating on the display. The handset has a 5.5-inch Full HD display, which gets a 2.5D curved glass and 178-degree viewing angle.

Value-adds

It is hard to imagine smartphones coming without any value-added features these days. Lenovo K8 Note has its fair share of extra features. It has a fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos sound system, TheaterMax support along with standard entries such as microSD card slot, dual SIM card support and 4G VoLTE.