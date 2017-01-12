Lenovo-owned subsidiary ZUK is planning to commence Android Nougat roll-out for two of its flagship phones soon.

The company's vice president took to social media platform Weibo to confirm the news that ZUK Z2 and its top-end version Z2 Pro, which were launched in mid-2016 with Android v6.0 Marshmallow OS out-of-the-box, will receive the new Android 7.0 Nougat next week onwards. It will be released initially in the Chinese market with custom ZUI 2.5 UI on it, Anzhuo reported.

We believe that the Z2 Plus, a re-branded version of ZUK Z2, which is being sold in India since September, will also receive similar software update by the end of January or in early February.

As of now, ZUK Edge is the only Lenovo phone to run Android Nougat. The new software brings animations, enhanced battery optimization, night mode (to lessen strain on the eyes), bundled notification, multi-window options, improved boot security and more.

Lenovo ZUK series phone owners can check for update notifications manually by going to Settings>> About Phone >> System update.

Watch this space for latest news on Android Nougat release schedules and Lenovo products.

