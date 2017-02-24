Leicester sack Claudio Ranieri nine months after historic Premier League success

  • February 24, 2017 13:50 IST
    By Reuters
Premier League Champions Leicester City have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri only nine months after they sensationally won the title. The Foxes are hovering only one point off the relegation zone and having not won a league game in 2017.
