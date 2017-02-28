The final Premier League match of this game week saw Leicester City in action as they welcomed Liverpool to the King Power stadium. This was an all-important match for both the teams for two very different reasons. Liverpool needed the win to keep their top four hopes alive, while Leicester City needed the win to stay in the Premier League.

The reigning Premier League champions just sacked their manager Claudio Ranieri midweek and that seemed to have helped their cause, as Leicester City and more importantly, Jamie Vardy finally found his goal-scoring touch as the Foxes emerged as surprise 3-1 winners.

Last season's Premier League Player of the Season opened the scoring in the 28th minute of the match in a typical Leicester fashion. After Liverpool lost the ball on the halfway line, Marc Albrighton passed the ball to Vardy who used his pace to get clear of the Liverpool defense and fired the ball into the bottom corner to score his second goal in a week and Leicester's second goal of 2017.

The second goal of the match came five minutes before the half-time break and it was an absolute screamer from Danny Drinkwater. He fired the ball from outside the box as Liverpool failed to deal with a corner. His shot was straight into the bottom corner and Simon Mignolet had no chance of stopping it.

Jamie Vardy put the game to bed in the 60th minute as he headed his second goal from a Christian Fuchs' cross. Liverpool did get a consolation goal in the 68th minute after notching up a few good passes before Philippe Coutinho hit the ball past Kasper Schmeichel in a calm and composed manner, but it would prove to be a little too late.

This was a massive win for Leicester City and now they need to build on this win and continue this form for the rest of the season at least in the Premier League if they want to stay in the Premier League beyond this season. This comes as a massive blow for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool could drop down to sixth place in the league table after Manchester United catch up to the Reds on the number of games played.

