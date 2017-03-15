Leicester City skipper Wes Morgan may have landed himself in a soup for going overboard with his celebrations after scoring against Sevilla at the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Morgan struck a pose as if he was watching something through a telescope; drawing similarities with the 'Captain Morgan' rum he endorses.

While Morgan's goal celebration may have come as one of the most proud moments ever for the rum brand, the England-born Jamaican international could be in trouble. UEFA have quite strict sponsorsip regulations, which mention that the players taking part in the competitions absolutely cannot promote personal products.

Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner once got into trouble during the Euro 2002 for going overboard after scoring a goal and flashing his knickers, which was read as a promotion stunt for Irish bookmakers 'Paddy Power'.

As a result, UEFA sanctioned him for flouting the advertising guidelines.