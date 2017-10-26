Leicester City have named Frenchman Claude Puel as their manager, the Premier League club said on October 25. Former Southampton boss Puel replaces sacked Craig Shakespeare. The 2016 English champion are currently third bottom of the table.
Leicester City name Frenchman Claude Puel as manager
- October 26, 2017 15:10 IST
