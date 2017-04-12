Eight fans were arrested, and five people were injured after police were called to disperse a crowd of Leicester supporters in Plaza Mayor in Madrid on 11 April. The group reportedly responded by throwing bottles at the police and around the square.
Leicester City fans clash with Spanish police ahead of Champions League match against Atletico Madrid
Eight fans were arrested, and five people were injured after police were called to disperse a crowd of Leicester supporters in Plaza Mayor in Madrid on 11 April. The group reportedly responded by throwing bottles at the police and around the square.
- April 12, 2017 15:01 IST
-