- Play Trans-rights activists protest Donald Trump policies outside White House
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
-
- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
Leicester acting manager Craig Shakespeare denies claims Claudio Ranieri lost the dressing room
Only 298 days on from winning the Premiere League Claudio Ranieri was sacked as manager of Leicester City on 23 February, and his assistant - now acting manager - Craig Shakespreare has denied claims Ranieri was dropped after losing the dressing room. Shakespeare was addressing the press ahead of Leicester vs Liverpool on 27 February, as the Foxes require some much-needed points as they sit one point above the relegation zone.
Most popular