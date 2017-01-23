The LEGO Batman movie is due to release in February and the makers have released a new clip of the movie featuring Robin and Batman.

In the new clip shared, Robin (voiced by Michael Cera) is in the Batcave choosing the perfect outfit for the mission. "I have a feeling you will look like a kid on Halloween, don't you think?" shares an evidently awkward Batman as an excited Robin picks the perfect superhero outfit.

Right from El Murcielago, Death Merchant to Fire Starter and Silent but Deadly, Robin finally finds his perfect costume – Reggae Man.

Following the worldwide success of The LEGO movie, The LEGO Batman movie shows Batman is his own big screen LEGO adventure. Drawing character inspiration from the original DC series, the story will revolve around The Joker taking Gotham City hostage and the Batman teaming up with other LEGO superheroes to save the city from doom.

The film will see Will Arnett reprising his role from The LEGO Movie as the voice of LEGO Batman, aka Bruce Wayne, Zach Galifianakis voicing The Joker's role, Michael Cera as the orphan Dick Grayson; Rosario Dawson as Barbara Gordon and Ralph Fiennes as Alfred.

The movie is directed by Chris McKay and is produced by Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Roy Lee, the team who have earlier worked together on The LEGO Movie. The story has been written by Seth Grahame-Smith.

The trailer of the movie was released in November. And the trailer shows Batman loosen up and finally opening up to having a family. The LEGO Batman Movie hits the theatres on February 10 and tickets are now available as advance bookings for the film have already begun. If you haven't watched the trailer yet, you can watch it here: