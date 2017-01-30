FX Original Series, in collaboration with Marvel Television, is releasing a mind-boggling series, Legion, based on the Marvel Comic series.

The X-Men spinoff TV series from Fargo's Noah Hawley stars Dan Stevens as a David, a mutant with split personality-based powers, alongside Aubrey Plaza, Jean Smart, Jemaine Clement and Rachel Keller to name a few. Hawley himself has already dubbed it as the Breaking Bad of superheroes.

Also Read: Fox's X-Men TV series might include sentinels as villains

With so much hype being created around the FX-Marvel tie-up and the X-Men spin off, there are high expectations from the show. But before you start watching the show, here are five things you need to know about Legion:

Legion follows the story of David Haller, a troubled young man diagnosed with schizophrenia. David spends years in and out of psychiatric hospitals assuming he is mentally ill until one day he is confronted with the possibility he may not be crazy, that he may have these abilities.

The character of David Charles Haller first appeared in the comic, New Mutants #25, in 1985.

Legion means a number of things/people coming together. In this context, there are a number of personalities that will come together in the lead character's head to create possible destruction.

The show is going to play a number of mind games with viewers as fans follow David to understand which incident is real and which isn't. The series will play a lot with reality, dreams and memories.

According to the video shared by the makers, the series will have some familiar comic-book elements to it. However, the makers have adapted music and dance to add their twist to the series.

If you haven't watched the trailer yet, you can catch the trailers and short clips released over the due course of time here: