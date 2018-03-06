In Legion's first season, the FX show had revealed that David Haller was Professor X's son. While X-Men fans knew about his roots prior to the show, it was still a revelation for the show.

Following the reveal, there were speculations that Professor X could be seen in the X-Men spin-off. But there was no clarity about the involvement of his character until now. Legion lead cast member Dan Stevens has confirmed that Charles Xavier will be involved in the second half of the new season.

Talking to Collider, the David Haller actor was asked if the adoption reveal impacts David in the second season and he said that it does.

"It's always plaguing him or ringing bells in the background of whatever is going on. It's less at the forefront of his mind, at the beginning of this season, but it definitely comes into play, as we move on, as it does naturally for people who discover that they are adopted. It's an intriguing prospect, I'll say that," he said.

It is not only Professor X connection that the actor teased about. He discussed David's superpowers in the season 2.

"When looking at superpowers, in these paradigms, there's always the evolution of the baby giraffe stage of not really knowing how to wield these things, and then there's that flush of ego where you think you're invincible and can do all these things. We saw a bit of that in Season 1, and that continues in Season 2," he said.

"He also starts to feel that maybe he's being used a bit, as a weapon, and that maybe nobody was actually interested in him, after all, because it's really just his abilities. It's an interesting take on that kind of predicament," he explains.

Legion season 2 is set to premiere on April 3. The FX show's return is being teased through several teasers. Watch them here.