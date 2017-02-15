Marvel's X-Men spin off series premiered on FX last week and it set the story base of the 25th Mutant, David Haller (aka Legion). The one-hour long premiere episode got viewers questioning what was going on as they were not sure what to believe.

The episode, set in a mental asylum, revealed the basic plot details explaining his long stay at the hospital, introduced viewers to David's sister, his love interest, Sydney "Syd" Barrett, and Lenny "Cornflakes" Busker, his companion at the asylum. David was admitted in the asylum.

Missed Legion Episode 1? Click here to watch: Legion Season 1 Episode 1 watch online: Meet Prof X's son in FX's X-Men spinoff

The questions asked:

The mind-boggling episode left many viewers wondering if Sydney was really a person or is she another character in his brain. Viewers were also curious to know how did David reach the government captivity. But the biggest question is, what powers do Syd have (if she is a real person)? How did she manage to get David out of the asylum without anyone actually taking notice? Does she have the ability to play around the minds? And are these people he went with in the last scene of first episode even real?

What to expect from episode 2:

So many questions but very few answers will be available in the second episode. It was made clear in the first episode that David was captured by the government and was interrogated for Lenny's death. In the second episode, the government's motives become clearer. They want to kill David as he stands as a threat the peace of the country and considering the interrogating officer emphasized that he is one of the most powerful mutants, they want David dead as soon as possible. To stop him, the officials capture his sister.

Episode two will also reveal that David, who was in the mental asylum and visited many psychiatrists for his mental problems, is actually not schizophrenic. He will understand his powers and realise that there are more people like him in the world.

While there is no official synopsis available, the second episode is titled Chapter 2 and will watch David reflect about his past with the help of his new friends. Does this mean viewers will see Prof X making an appearance? The makers have made clear, in an interview to IGN that the show will focus on the X-Men mutant and not on Xavier. "We just don't want to get into the Xavier world, because that's not what this show is about," show producer Lauren Shuler-Donner said. However, she promised that "we touch on it."

Legion episode 2 Trailer:

Where to watch Legion Episode 2: The episode airs on FX on February 15 and on Foxtel on February 16

Time: 10/9c [FX] and 7.30pm [Foxtel]

Where to watch online: You can stream the episode here:

- FX Now

- FX Now Canada

- Foxtel