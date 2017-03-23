That claustrophobic ending almost got us begging for air. But the bigger surprise came to viewers was Shadow King.

After an episode filled with Déjà Vu moments from the episode 1, Legion episode 6 left viewers asking for some fresh air. But, more than air, viewers wanted to know how Oliver Bird is helping the team to get out of the weird mind place and into their subconscious minds.

In the new episode of Legion, the plan is created and everyone, including Oliver, is working their way out of the monster's plan. According to the promo released, Oliver finally comes to the foreplay as he meet Melanie and reveals that he has been observing David and his monster. He confirms that the monster is indeed Shadow King. Cary meets Oliver in his box of ice (his perfect little world which he refuses to leave) to make a plan. Cary pulls in Syd, who will go back to the fake hospital to David.

Alternatively, fans might see how powerful the parasite is as a scene showing Lenny back into the room where Legion episode 6 concluded, showing her crazy side as she fights against the team.

With the episode leading up to the finale, there will be war. And the war will either make or break Lenny the monster. Fans on Reddit discuss the hint that was dropped in the climax of episode 7. "I'm thinking that when the somehow defeat or oust Shadow King, that it will splinter his mind maybe? Lenny implied that if she left that it would leave him to die (or explode I forget the reference). But since he is so powerful maybe instead of death his mind and psyche just splinters," shares Reddit user shrimponabiscuit.

Whereas another user, TapatioPapi, suggests that, "my personal theory is by the end of the season some if not all of the team dies and gets absorbed into David's mind as he doesn't want them to die."

These theories will only be confirmed with the finale episode. As for now, the official synopses shared by the channel are the standard vague statements. This week's episode synopsis reads:

David tries to find a way out of his predicament.

You can watch Legion Chapter 7 promo here:

Where to watch: The episode airs on FX on March 22 and on Foxtel on March 23

Time: 10/9c [FX] and 7.30pm [Foxtel]

Where to watch online: You can stream the episode here:

- FX Now

- FX Now Canada

- Foxtel