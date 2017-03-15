Legion season 1 episode 5 sent the viewers down the rabbit hole. Now, brace up for another trippy journey as Legion season 1 episode 6 is set to air on Wednesday.

International Business Times India hinted that Lenny could be the green parasite in David's head and the episode 5 confirmed the theory. However, the parasite has taken everyone to where it all began in the episode 1, the psychiatric hospital. According to the trailer released by FX, Chapter 6 will see everyone from Summerland trapped in David's mind as the green monster recreates the psychiatric hospital from episode 1.

Also Read: FX Legion season 1 episode 5 watch online: Is Lenny David's big green monster?

Only Syd can differentiate between the reality and the alternative world in David's subconscious. Syd will have to find a way out through the mind door to escape the alternate reality.

The official synopsis once again offered no take aways:

David goes back to where it all started.

Syd has made her way deep into David's mind and the sixth episode will see Syd being attacked by Lenny. May be that could jolt David back into the reality? With only three episodes left this season, the show has gone into an alternative loop leaving viewers flabbergasted.

Episode 5 also revealed many secrets; that David's adopted, David's super powers, an alternative world where David and Syd can finally stay together, David could bring Melanie's husband back and the twisted relationship of Cary and Kerry.

Also Read: Logan actor Sir Patrick Stewart to reprise Prof X in X-Men spinoff TV show, FX Legion, and Deadpool 2? [VIDEO]

Gear up for another mind-bending episode of Legion season 1. Here's where you can watch Legion season 1 episode 6:

Where to watch: The episode airs on FX on March 15 and on Foxtel on March 16

Time: 10/9c [FX] and 7.30pm [Foxtel]

Where to watch online: You can stream the episode here:

- FX Now

- FX Now Canada

- Foxtel