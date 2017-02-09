The X-Men spinoff TV series Legion premiered on FX and it set the base for the upcoming seven episodes of Season 1. The first episode revealed David Haller's struggle through his mind and also introduced viewers to Lenny (played by Aubrey Plaza), a fellow inmate of David, who dies in the very first episode.

However, Lenny's story in the show has just begun. Sharing details about the first episode, Plaza says that the show was shot as though it was an eight-hour movie.

"It never felt like a TV show. It felt like we were shooting an eight-hour movie. He [Fargo's Noah Hawley] treated it like that, which I liked," she said to AV Club. Explaining the making of the epic kitchen scene to curious fans, she shared, "I'm pretty sure that that was a practical effect and they added digital effects later to freeze it. But I remember Dan saying it was a practical effect, which means that they loaded up all those drawers and they actually blew that stuff out of them."

Plaza refused to delve into details about her role in the show. However, she did say that her role is a key element in the show. "Lenny is very important to David's story. And [Legion] is going to get crazy. All of that [the trippy feeling] is going to keep happening. It's just going to get crazier. You're going to love it," she said.

Plaza shared that she had great fun working with Dan (the actor plays the role of David). Talking about one of the many crazy incidents that took place on the sets, Plaza said, "The question we had with each other was, 'What do you know that I don't know in terms of what's going to happen to my character and our relationship?' Because Dan is playing someone that is, essentially, going insane, or is insane, or doesn't know what reality is, or what's real or not. I basically told him at one point in the beginning that I knew everything that was going to happen to his character and mine, which was a total lie.

"And he believed me at first. But then there was an element, too, where he was like, 'Well, you know what? F**k it, I don't want to know.' But he did want to know. And I also didn't know. It was funny, because of the way that Noah allowed us to learn information, the timing of that was very slow. We only learned things when we needed to know them. It created this anxious environment. It was a constant dialogue of, 'What the fuck is going on?' Hopefully that infused something into the show."

The series premiered on February 8 and will be aired every Wednesday on FX. The one-hour show will begin at 10/9c on the channel.