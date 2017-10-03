Legendary rock and roll artist Tom Petty has died at the age of 66. He rose to fame in the 70s; as the lead of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The group had several hits, including American Girl, Free Fallin; and Listen to Her Heart. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.
Legendary rocker Tom Petty dies at 66
- October 3, 2017 08:10 IST
