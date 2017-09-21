A violent 7.1 magnitude struck central Mexico on 19 September, killing at least 230 people. The moles, Topos in Spanish, formed as a volunteer search and rescue group in the aftermath of the devastating quake that struck Mexico City in 1985, and have been around the world helping in disasters.
Legendary mole rescuers helping in their home country after Mexico earthquake
- September 21, 2017 21:57 IST
