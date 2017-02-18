Korean heartthrob and The Legend Of The Blue star Lee Min Ho has prepared a surprise gift for his followers across the globe that he plans to give them during his scheduled fan meeting at KungHee University's Peace Hall for two days from February 18.

It's been a while since The Legend Of The Blue star released his special album My Everything, and his admirers were looking forward to his next musical project. They are really excited about his new single album titled Always by Lee Min Ho, but only 6,000 of his lucky fans will get to hear it during the special event.

The global release of the album will be in March and it is likely to do well on music charts worldwide, including Billboard, iTunes and Japan's Oricon daily album chart. However, the 29-year-old actor of Boys Over Flowers fame might not promote the album personally, as he has not been actively focusing on his singing career.

"It is rare to see an actor release an album worldwide while not actively promoting and performing it. It is only possible because of his global popularity," stated a representative from MYM Entertainment.

The entertainment agency also revealed that the album will be a memorable gift to his loyal followers who loved and supported him in the past 10 years of his career. It will reportedly reflect the good moments he shared with them since his debut in 2006.

Meanwhile, Lee Min Ho fans can also expect a world-wide live concert tour before his military enlistment mainly because he recently hinted at his plans for a global tour to meet and greet his fans abroad.

"The global tour is a project I've continued to do. I sang a total of 12 songs on stage [for the tour]. If it was me in the past, that's something I could never have imagined doing. Going on stage and being together with fans is a happy memory," the City Hunter star said while interacting with the representative of The Star magazine. (via Soompi).