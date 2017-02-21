1 / 9

















Lee Min Ho, the South Korean actor who is popularly known for his role as Heo Joon Jae in SBS fictional drama The Legend Of The Blue Sea, has celebrated his 10th anniversary in the entertainment industry with his followers.

To meet and greet his admirers for their love and support during his decade long career in the show business, the City Hunter star organised a two-day long fan meeting over the weekend. The event was held at the Grand Peace Hall in Kyung Hee University, Seoul.

Over 6000 people from across the globe, including Taiwan and Japan, attended the event with gifts and greetings for their favourite celebrity. The fan messages ranged from, "Our love for you will be longer than our lives," "We will be always be with you supporting you in every step of the way" to "You are our everything, we will always be by your side."

The fan meeting began with a special release of his new single album The Originality Of Lee Min Ho, which was followed by a live interaction with his admirers. During the event, the actor sang a Thank You song for his admirers.

The Boys Over Flowers star even talked about about his military enlistment on the second day of the event. "I will be going to the army for the next two years. It means please wait for me," he said.

The 29-year-old actor of Bounty Hunters fame even stated that he does not consider his followers like ordinary people. According to him, they are like his family and life. "I was able to successfully finish the first act of my life because of you," he added (via The KPop Herald).