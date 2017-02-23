1 / 5









The Legend Of The Blue Sea star and Korean heart-throb Lee Min Ho recently captured the attention of fans with his new looks in Eider style. The images were taken as part of a photo shoot for the Spring Summer collection of the clothing brand.

In one of the photos, the 29-year-old actor wore a royal blue trouser, full-sleeve grey-coloured T-shirt and a metallic colour jacket. Another image featured him in a collar neck T-shirt and white jacket.

There are also photos of him in action, such as getting ready for trekking and doing warm-up exercises. The images are doing the rounds on social media platforms after his followers shared it on various fan accounts.

Lee Min Ho was acknowledged for representing Korea globally and enhancing the country's image. He received the grand prize during the National Brand Awards 2017 held at the National Assembly Hall in Seoul on February 22.

"I travelled around the globe so many times over the past few years. I was so touched to see people trying to write or speak Korean to me. I will further try to contribute to Korea's brand image," the actor said after accepting his award (via Kpop Herald).

Meanwhile, the Boys Over Flowers star raised around US$ 44,000 (50 million Won) donation fund with the help of his fans through a non-profit platform called PROMIZ. The amount was raised in collaboration with the charity organisation Good Neighbours to help the needy children.

"Many people were able to participate in this campaign since it was through our social media. We will hold more donation campaigns with PROMIZ from now on," Soompi quoted the representative of Good Neighbours as saying.