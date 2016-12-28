Here is some good news for The Legend of the Blue Sea fans. The makers of the Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun-starrer mermaid drama show will not air the 14th episode of The Legend of the Blue Sea on December 29. Instead, they will have a special episode.

When Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun acted drunk

The special episode will have important scenes of all the 13 episodes aired till now. It will also focus on Min-Ho and Ji Hyun's relationship -- how they met and how it progressed from the first episode.

"We've created a special episode that will summarize the first half of the drama so that viewers can enjoy it like a movie before the second half of the drama kicks off. The staff will do their best for the remainder of the drama to create a top-notch production every episode," a source close to the SBS drama stated.

Meanwhile, the show will witness a major development in the storyline in the upcoming episodes. The storyline will focus more on the Min Ho's character Heo Jun Jae's relationship with his brother and the mermaid Shim Cheong (played by Ji Hyun).

"The character relationships and events — both present and past — will become deeper and more intertwined as the show goes on. From Heo Jun Jae's (Lee Min Ho's) story with his step brother and father to the danger posed to Shim Cheong (Jun Ji Hyun) from Ma Dae Young (Sung Dong Il), as well as characters' connections and abilities to see bits of their past lives, the story is gaining more momentum as the end draws near," the source added.

This major development will be seen in the upcoming episodes, which will air in January.