Speculations are rife that Lee Min Ho, who recently wrapped up the drama series The Legend of the Blue Sea, will soon enlist in South Korea's military service. However, Min Ho's agency has denied them.

The reports of Min Ho's military enlisting started doing the rounds after a tabloid, Sports DongA, reported that the actor will have a fans' meet in February and after that, he will join the military service. The tabloid did not confirm the exact dates but it reported that the actor will head for the military service most likely in March or April.

"No specific date has been settled yet. We are currently waiting for notification from the MMA. As soon as the official date is given, he will be entering his military service. He is currently preparing for his fan meeting," Sports DongA reported a source close to Min Ho as saying.

However, his agency MYM Entertainment in an official statement clarified that the actor has not received any notice for the military service. "Lee Min Ho has not received any information about the exact date of his enlistment. He has not even received his notice of admission," it said.

Min Ho will carry out the mandatory military service as a public service officer and not an active soldier. The decision was taken after he suffered a serious leg injury in a car accident in 2006..

Meanwhile, Min Ho will be holding a fans' meet on February 18 and 19 to celebrate his 10-year anniversary in the entertainment industry. The fans' meet will be held at KungHee University's Peace Hall for two days and 6,000 fans are expected to attend the event.

"Lee Min Ho's 10 year anniversary marking his debut has passed. Due to conflicting drama filming schedules and such, we were unable to hold the event last year. So we pushed it back to February, once filming has concluded," his agency said in a statement.