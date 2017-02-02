Left wing groups ‘care more about hating Israel’ than they do about fighting anti-Semitism

The Community Security Trust (CST) has claimed that a lack of support from left wing anti-racism groups has led to an increase of anti-Semitic incidents in the UK. The charity, which “protects British Jews from anti-Semitism and related threats”, claim that 2016 was the worst year it has recorded for anti-Jewish incidents. CST director of communications Mark Gardner told IBTimes UK that the ongoing anti-Semitism controversy within the Labour Party has also helped increase these incidents.