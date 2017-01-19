LeEco often celebrates festivals by offering discounts on its wide range of products. As a part of its Republic Day sale, the Chinese firm has announced its latest edition of 'LeMall for All' sale with offers on its smart televisions and smartphone accessories.

LeEco's Republic Day sale will commence on January 20 and run through January 25 on LeMall.com, where it will be offering discounts on Super3 X55 smart TV and its wide range of accessories. In addition to that, the company will be giving away Rs 1,500 worth coupons through its festive campaigns on LeEco social media channels and LeMe community.

As a part of the sale, LeEco's best-seller Super3 X55 will be available with Rs 4,000 cashback on all credit and debit cards. The Super3 series was well-received by the Indian audience with its impressive features, integrated services at attractive prices.

Super3 X55 has a 55-inch 4K display with A17 CPU and GPU for graphics, EUI 5.5 interface based on Android 5.0, ultra slim design and Dolby Audio and DTS premium sound technology. The smart TV can be operated with its accompanying 'Super Remote' that has a built-in mic for voice commands (unless you know Mandarin), and lets you navigate through apps and channels.

The Super3 X55 is priced at Rs 59,790 and it is already offered with Rs 3,000 cashback on all debit and credit cards. If you can wait for the Republic Day sale, you can score an additional Rs 1,000 discount on the TV. For the price, buyers get four years panel warranty, two years unit warranty, free installation and delivery and two years of free LeEco Membership.

If you already own a LeEco product, the upcoming sale might be the right time to pair it with accessories. LeEco is offering 10 percent flat discount on Bluetooth speakers and headphones, CDLA earphones, reverse in-ear headphones, all metal earphones, ring brackets and accessories for Le 2 and Le Max 2.

LeEco is also soon expected to launch its Super 4 X series in India. If the tradition continues, the company would make interesting offers on its new TVs at launch. Unless you are not in a hurry, it would be worth checking out the new televisions and their offers.