LeEco, formerly LeTV, has been in the disruption mode since it marked its entry into the Indian smartphone market. It has since then stepped into new areas such as televisions, VR gadgets and building a content ecosystem.

LeEco has launched a series of devices, including smartphones, VR headsets and smart televisions in the Indian market, and received a welcoming response from the audience. The company started building its own content ecosystem to set up a one-stop-shop for all its device users.

As 2017 approaches, the company has fresh goals in mind. Speaking to International Business Times, India, LeEco India's COO Atul Jain revealed that the company will invest in making a stronger content ecosystem, in addition to advanced and true value devices.

Here are the excerpts from our interview with Jain:

Technology is no longer defined by smartphones, so where do you see your product line heading next?

For the past couple of years, dramatic new features for smartphones have been almost non-existent. Screen, processor, memory and camera resolution keep getting better, there are new colour and body options, etc., but generally we are at a stage where change led by technology is incremental.

If smartphone technology has reached a tipping point, device manufacturers will have no option but to scout for new ways to distinguish their products in the marketplace.

As we look forward into the smartphone future, what stands out is that smartphone innovation will be less about the actual phone, and more about the ecosystems that surround it.

In the coming year, LeEco will continue to bring in technologically advanced and true value devices in India, centred on our ecosystem model. We plan to launch the next generation ecoTVs in the coming months and overall we have a robust product line-up for 2017.

What is the coolest piece of tech you brought out in 2016?

In 2016, LeEco introduced a new digital architecture, CDLA technology, that enables end-to-end lossless digital music transmission, the world's first continual digital lossless audio standard. CDLA is LeEco's proprietary technology, a testimony to the company's track record of setting new trends. Le 2 and Le Max2 are the first two smartphones that come with USB Type-C audio port featuring CDLA (Continual Digital Lossless Audio) technology to offer high-quality uncompressed audio.

How do you feel about VR, AR, IoT (Smart Homes)? What will drive innovation in 2017?

Looking at global trends, more and more people are using VR headsets for immersive entertainment and gaming experiences. LeEco believes there is great potential in India for the development of VR devices, and the metros are seeing a demand for VR-based gaming.

We are committed towards bringing a wide range of experiences powered by our comprehensive ecosystem. LeEco's 3D Helmet was showcased in India early this year, which is equipped with a 5.5-inch, 2K resolution screen with a 70-degree field of view. It is an optimal device for viewing videos and playing enhanced games, anytime anywhere. Even augmented reality offers a lot of potential in terms of experimentation and technological growth.

With several players investing in the field, a boom in both virtual and augmented reality is inevitable. Be it smartphone, healthcare, military or e-commerce industries, augmented reality promises to play a big role in the future.

What are your sales and revenue targets for the upcoming year?

LeEco has been in the Indian market for almost a year now, and we are extremely satisfied that all our products have received such resounding customer approbation.

Our first year in the Indian market has been rewarding with overall revenues exceeding our expectations. We aim to focus on building a sustainable and profitable business operation in 2017.

What were your biggest achievements in 2016?

The year marked the company's entry into the Indian market with the vision to build a globally recognised internet ecosystem across content, devices, applications and platforms. LeEco India has made a mark for itself in India and could be termed as one of the most successful internet technology debutants of 2016.