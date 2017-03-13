LeEco has been dealing with its share of problems in India, sparking rumours that the disruptive tech brand might exit the country soon. This could leave hundreds of LeEco customers, who bought their products, ranging from smartphones to accessories and televisions, in a difficult position. But the company is far from done in India as it is expected to launch new televisions in the country.

LeEco may not have launched any new phone in India recently, even though the smartphone market is at its peak growth. The company is content with festive offers on its existing models like the Le 2 did on Holi. With the new product launch expected to happen in the next few days, customers can be assured that their brand has no immediate plan to leave the country.

International Business Times, India, learned that LeEco is going to launch three new SuperTV models in India in soon. The new TV range will succeed the existing Super 3 series in the country. The new models expected to arrive in India include Super 4 X40, Super 4 X43 Pro, Super 4 X50 Pro, which have been available internationally for quite some time.

If the previous Super TV series was any indication, we can certainly expect the new TV models to be priced effectively. Specs-wise, you can be assured that there will be no compromise there.

The Super4 X50 Pro is the high-end piece of tech, which evidently boasts a 50-inch display and it also supports 3D. It comes with a Snapdragon 810 chipset, metallic frames, Harman Kardon speakers, Android Marshmallow-based eUI 5.8 and voice recognition technology.

The Super4 X50 Pro supports HDR 10, has 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, Bluetooth 4.1 and 20W sound output. The new TV range is slightly different from the earlier Super 3X series, especially the base of the TV.

All the three upcoming TV models have the same design, with varying sizes. The Super 4 X40 and X43 Pro comes with 40-inch and 43-inch screens. The 40-inch entry-level model has somewhat basic specs, but it will not feel any less premium than other smart televisions.

The Super 4 X40 sports a Full HD display, 3GB RAM, 16GB storage, 16W sound output by Dolby, Bluetooth 4.1 and HDR 10. The rest of the specs remain the same as the other Super 4 X models. The Super4 X43 Pro has a UHD display with M Star processor, 3GB RAM, 16GB storage, Dolby Audio, Bluetooth and HDR 10 support. Based on these specs, you can expect the prices of these two models to be significantly lower than the Super4 X50 Pro.