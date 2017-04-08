The Legend of the Blue Sea actor Lee Min Ho had traumatic experiences while shooting for MBC's documentary The Wild. During a press conference, Min Ho joked that his good looks also did not help him.

Talking about the scary incident, Min Ho revealed that a massive army of seagulls surrounded him during the shooting of the documentary. That is not all; they landed a surprise attack on him and even defecated on him.

"I can still clearly hear the seagulls' terrifying cries, I think I'm going mad. It must have been tough even for the baby seagulls. They probably perceived us humans as unwelcomed visitors," he explained.

"Guess my good looks aren't enough to repel them after all," Min Ho joked.

The attack might have scared Min Ho, but several netizens believe that it is a good luck charm and several others believed that it is just a hilarious incident.

"If he wants more good luck, I will shit on him after a balti and a few pints," a netizen said.

"Bird excrement is considered good luck," another said.

"Im sorry I laughed ;u; .. the amount of times I too have been 'attacked'."

"Sorry, but this is hilarious. Gu Jun Pyo getting pooped on :)"

Meanwhile, the South Korean actor is waiting for notification from the MMA to enlist in military service for two years. Min Ho wrapped his show The Legend of the Blue Sea and the documentary and he is now preparing for the military service. The actor will be away from the limelight during these two years.

"I think everyone feels the same way before enlisting. I feel like I will be separated for a while and I feel sad. As I am waiting for my enlistment date, I do have ambition regarding work and would like to film another project," the actor said about his military enlistment during a press conference.