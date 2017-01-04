The romantic fantasy drama series The Legend of the Blue Sea has achieved another milestone in the month of December. After the lead Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun, the fantasy drama series has now topped the brand reputation index ranking in December.

The Legend of the Blue Sea topped the brand reputation index after beating 19 other drama series. The Korean Business Research Institute compiled the brand reputation list. The institute examined the data of over 20 drama series for over three months, starting from October 16 to December 17.

The Min Ho and Ji Hyun-starrer topped the list, thanks to the show's active fan community. Fans actively circulate the fanart, parodies, and gif images after the release of each of The Legend of the Blue Sea episode. Even the short clips and teasers of the episodes released on the official account get impressive views.

The lead actors of the show, Min Ho and Ji Hyun, also topped the list of brand reputation rankings in December. Ji Hyun was ranked on top, while Min Ho took the second position. Ji Hyun and Min Ho also left behind Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim actor Yoo Yeon Seok and My Little Baby actress Lee Soo Kyung to take the top two spots.

Check out the complete list of the actors in the brand reputation index list below:

1. Jun Ji Hyun

2. Lee Min Ho

3. Lee Soo Kyung

4. Yoo Yeon Seok

5. Han Suk Kyu

6. Kim Young Kwang

7. Song Ji Hyo

8. Kim Jae Won

9. Soo Ae

10. Lim Ji Yeon

11. Lee Dong Gun

12. Oh Ji Ho

13. Park Jin Hee

14. Lee Sun Gyun

15. Cha In Pyo

16. Kim So Eun

17. Song Jae Rim

18. Son Ho Jun

19. So Yi Hyun

20. Ryu Hyo Young