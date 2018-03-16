The Legend Of The Blue Sea actor Lee Min-Ho took to Instagram to flaunt his new haircut before starting the four-week basic training at the Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan, in South Chungcheong Province, South Korea.

Min-Ho shared three photos on Instagram revealing his short hair March 15, the day of his joining the four-week basic training. In all the photos, the actor can be seen in a white pullover jacket, cropped hair and his face covered with a black mask.

Soon his Instagram page was flooded with several comments from his fans. While some said they were missing him, others said they like his new haircut.

"Miss you oppa take care n be healthy," one user commented.

"The boy of the hoddie looks like taehyung of BTS?" another user commented.

"Military hairdo? You still look perfect to me," a third user said.

The actor began his military service last May as a public service worker at the Gangnam District Office and has now started his basic military training at the Korea Army Training Center. After four weeks of training, he will go back to the public service duty.

Meanwhile, several fans gathered outside the training center in Nonsan on the day Min-Ho enlisted for the basic training. Hundreds had gathered despite heavy rain. In response, Min-Ho rolled down his car window and waved them goodbye.

On the personal front, Min-Ho was dating Suzy Bae, but they ended their relationship before he started his military service.

The actor was last seen in the popular show The Legend of the Blue Sea and is expected to return to the small screen after he is discharged from military service in May 2019.