Lee Min Ho, the South Korean actor who is popularly known for his role as Heo Joon Jae in SBS fictional drama The Legend Of The Blue Sea, interacted with his followers across the globe through Facebook.

During the live chat show organised by popular cosmetics brand Innisfree, the fans asked him several questions regarding his military enlistment, next project and renewal of his latest hit drama.

The admirers of The Heirs star also raised a few questions related to his personal life. Check out some of those queries below:

Have you ever wanted to be a girl?

Which age are you planning to get married?

How many kids do you want?

Going to Korea what should I do there?

U said u could date a 10yrs elder girl...could u date a 8 yrs younger girl??

Do you want to be my boyfriend? Cause I'm in Love with you

Meanwhile, several GIF images of Lee Min Ho's Thailand trip has been doing the rounds on various social-media platforms. According to his fans, the graphic images feature the actor's kind nature and concern towards his admirers.

The GIFs show him at Thai airport looking back at one of his followers, who fall on the floor due to mayhem and disorder created by the well wishers trying to reach out to him. In the image, he continues to look back at her until a security personal assures him that she is fine.

The graphic image even show the Boys Over Flowers actor accepting flowers from another fan and waving him goodbye. His followers claimed that he is one of the kindest actors in the South Korean entertainment industry, according to Koreaboo.

Check out Facebook live chat by Lee Min Ho below: