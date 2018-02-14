A sex video supposedly depicting badminton star Lee Chong Wei is being widely circulated and eventually has become a raging topic of discussion on social media.

However, Chong Wei has denied the sex tape allegations and said he is not the man in the video.

The world number two lodged a police complaint to clear his name on Tuesday, February 13, as reported by Malaysian media.

Chong Wei, who is married to former Malaysian badminton player Wong Mew Choo with two children, also revealed his wife is "not upset" but "disappointed" over people, who are looking to mar the shuttler's image.

"She would have been upset if the person in the video was me. It's not me. She is just disappointed that people are going to this extent to mar my image. She knows I'm faithful to her," Chong Wei told The Star.

Chong Wei also came up with a post on social media, urging "all parties to stop circulating the video". Check out his statement here.

Chong Wei unaffected by allegations ahead of All England title defence

Chong Wei believes miscreants are trying to bring disrepute to him ahead of the release of his biopic "Lee Chong Wei: Rise of the Legend" in March 2018.

The three-time Olympic silver medalist also insisted that he will not be affected by people who are trying to "paint a negative image" of him ahead of his All England Championships title defence in March.

"My movie is coming out and this is some of the ways that some people are trying to bring my name into disrepute. I've lodged a police report. I want to clear my name and I want the police to get the culprit," Chong Wei said.

"I'm used to this – it's not the first time that people tried to undermine me. People always try to paint a negative image when you are at the top. I will not let it affect me," he added.

Notably, Chong Wei recovered in time from a knee injury and rallied against the odds to win his fourth All England title in Birmingham last year. After suffering a shock first-round defeat in Malaysia Masters in January 2018, the 35-year-old will be looking to get back to winning ways at one of his favorite hunting grounds.