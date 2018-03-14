The second-year-student shot the lecturer, who has been identified as Rajesh Malik when he was teaching a class. The incident took place in the government-run Shaheed Dalbir Singh College in Pipli village, Tuesday morning. Malik, who is in his forties, was hit by four bullets in the chest and arms and died on the spot.

"Today's incident took place at about 11 am. The class was going on when one of the students pulled out a weapon and shot at the teacher in front of all his classmates. The assailant fled away soon after," an investigating police officer told The Indian Express.

The superintendent of police (Sonipat) Satendra Kumar Gupta has said that the accused has been identified but they cannot reveal the student's identity. Efforts are on to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, the police are also trying to ascertain the reason for the murder. Initial investigations have said that the student shot the lecturer due to some personal animosity.

However, a report by The Hindu has said the accused had been reprimanded by the deceased after a girl student had complained that he had harassed her. On the other hand, The Times of India has reported that the lecturer had caught the accused and the girl on the last bench of the class and scolded them. The lecturer had even asked them not to attend classes.

The TOI report added that the gun which was used in the murder belonged to the culprit's father.

"We are in the process of completing the investigation formalities. The lecturer Rajesh is survived by his parents, wife and two children. The post-mortem examination is yet to be conducted," the investigating officer added.

This incident came just a few days after a class 12 student from the same state gunned down his principal after being rusticated from the school for getting involved in frequent fights with other students.