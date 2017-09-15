Planning a vacation to relieve the stress? Then one of these top 10 least stressful cities around the world should be on your wish list. A new study revealed that Germany has the maximum number of least stressful cities in the world.

Stuttgart located near the river Neckar in Germany has topped the list of the least stressful cities leaving 149 other cities behind. The 2017 Global Least and Most Stressful Cities Ranking list, which was released by Zipjet, named the cities based on factors such as unemployment, debt per capita, traffic, public transport, security, pollution and density.

"Mental health problems are on the rise worldwide, with stress being a trigger and contributing factor towards this increase. We hope that by pinpointing how the least stressful cities are managing this issue, those cities struggling with a stressed out population can overcome it," Managing Director of Zipjet, Florian Färber, said in a statement.

"We're happy to be a part of the wave of digitisation working to reduce stress all around the world."

The top 10 list features four cities from Germany, with Stuttgart topping the list, Hanover taking the third position, Munich coming at the fifth spot and Hamburg in ninth position with Graz, Austria.

India's Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai are also on the list, but they are on the other end of it, among the most stressful cities.

The second city in the least stressful cities list is Luxembourg City. It is followed by Hanover, Bern in Switzerland, Munich, Bordeaux in France, Edinburg in UK, Sydney in Australia and Graz and Hamburg.

The most stressed cities list includes Baghdad in Iraq, Kabul in Afghanistan, Lagos in Nigeria, Dakar in Senegal, Cairo in Egypt, Tehran in Iran, Dhaka in Bangladesh, Karachi in Pakistan, New Delhi in India and Manila in the Philippines.

Take a look at the top 10 least stressful cities in the world.

1. Stuttgart, Germany

2. Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

3. Hanover, Germany

4. Bern, Switzerland

5. Munich, Germany

6. Bordeaux, France

7. Edinburgh, UK

8. Sydney, Australia

9. (Tie) Graz, Austria

9. Hamburg, Germany