At least six people died while 15 others were injured in a stampede at the Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal on Sunday. The death toll is expected to rise.

The stampede happened around 5 pm when people were trying to get on a boat bound for Kolkata from Jetty Number 5 of the Kachuberia area in South 24 Parganas.

At least 10 people have been hospitalised, ANI reported.

The Gangasagar Mela began on January 15 and will end a day after Makar Sankranti.

The event in also known as Ganga Snan and is held every year during Makar Sankranti at the Sagar Island or the Sagardwip in West Bengal. Hindu pilgrims come together to take a holy dip in River Ganga before she merges with the Bay of Bengal.

West Bengal: Stampede in Gangasagar fair, 1 dead. More details awaited — ANI (@ANI_news) January 15, 2017

(Gangasagar) West Bengal: Stampede in Gangasagar fair, 1 dead. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/wp1fCKsPUf — ANI (@ANI_news) January 15, 2017

