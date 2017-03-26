At least seven people lost their lives when a car rammed into a truck in the Burdwan district of West Bengal on Sunday morning.

Two other people were also injured in the accident. They have been admitted in the Durgapur Mahakuma Hospital in a critical condition, ABP Ananda reported. One of them has lost a leg.

The car was returning from the Patharchapuri fair in Birbhum district when the accident happened at the Panagarh-Moregram state highway.

West Bengal: 7 dead and 2 others injured after a car rammed into a truck in Bardhaman. pic.twitter.com/s3GUy0EIkU — ANI (@ANI_news) March 26, 2017

More details are awaited.