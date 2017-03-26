car accident
At least seven people lost their lives when a car rammed into a truck in the Burdwan district of West Bengal on Sunday morning.

Two other people were also injured in the accident. They have been admitted in the Durgapur Mahakuma Hospital in a critical condition, ABP Ananda reported. One of them has lost a leg. 

The car was returning from the Patharchapuri fair in Birbhum district when the accident happened at the Panagarh-Moregram state highway. 

More details are awaited.

