At least six people died after a fire broke out at a bakery in Pune early morning on Friday.

The fire broke out at Bakes and Cakes shop located near Talab Company at Kondhwa Khurd locality in the city.

The fire has been brought under control.

The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Maharashtra: Six die after fire broke out at a bakery shop in Pune early this morning pic.twitter.com/cPwSzyj15s — ANI (@ANI_news) December 30, 2016

More details are awaited.