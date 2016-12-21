At least seven people lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a hotel in the city of Gondia in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning. Many people are still trapped inside the hotel.

The fire broke out at the Bindal Palaza hotel, which is located in a congested lane in one of the most crowded markets of Gondia city due to which rescue teams found it difficult to reach the site. Fifteen fire tenders are currently at the spot trying to douse the flames.

"Seven killed in Gondia hotel fire," inspector general Gadchiroli Range told the Press Trust of India.

The people who lost their lives in the fire had come to attend a wedding in the city and were staying at the hotel, NDTV reported.

According to the Times of India, the fire broke out due to cylinder blast in the kitchen of the hotel.

#WATCH: Man escapes from a hotel building which caught fire in Maharashtra's Gondia. 6 people had died. pic.twitter.com/08fPe6DOmg — ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016

Six people dead after fire broke out in a hotel in Gondia. 15 fire tenders at the spot #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/wYVzobWusn — ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016

More details are awaited.