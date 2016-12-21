fire
Many people are still trapped inside the hotel in Gondia. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. [Representational Image]Pixabay

At least seven people lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a hotel in the city of Gondia in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning. Many people are still trapped inside the hotel.

The fire broke out at the Bindal Palaza hotel, which is located in a congested lane in one of the most crowded markets of Gondia city due to which rescue teams found it difficult to reach the site. Fifteen fire tenders are currently at the spot trying to douse the flames.

"Seven killed in Gondia hotel fire," inspector general Gadchiroli Range told the Press Trust of India.

The people who lost their lives in the fire had come to attend a wedding in the city and were staying at the hotel, NDTV reported.

According to the Times of India, the fire broke out due to cylinder blast in the kitchen of the hotel. 

More details are awaited.

