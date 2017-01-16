At least 32 people have been reported dead after a Turkish Airlines cargo jet crashed into homes near an airport in Kyrgyzstan.

Reports state that the rescue workers have found the body of the pilot and other local residents who were in their homes at the time of the incident.

According to the airport administration, the plane was supposed to make a stopover at Manas, near the capital city Bishkek, on its way from Hong Kong to Istanbul. It crashed when trying to land in poor visibility at 7:31 local time (0131 GMT), Reuters reported.

Turkish Airline's Boeing 747 flight crashed near Manas Airport. The plane was reportedly attempting to make a landing at the Kyrgyzstan airport in dense fog. According to reports, children are also among the people who have been found dead.

The plane has damaged 15 buildings in the village, Mukhammed Svarov, the head of crisis management center at the emergencies ministry was quoted as saying.

Casualties are expected to rise. More details are awaited.