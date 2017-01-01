At least three people lost their lives after two small planes collided midair near McKinney in Texas, USA.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the planes collided after 5:30 pm local time near the private Aero Country Airport, located around 35 miles north of downtown Dallas. It added that officials from the local fire department informed them about the casualties due to the crash.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford told the Associated Press that "both aircraft were flying under Visual Flight Rules and were not in contact with air traffic control at the time of the collision."

More details are awaited.