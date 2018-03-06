At least 26 people are feared dead as a truck in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district toppled and fell into a drain on Tuesday morning. The Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced compensation fo RS 4 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Around 60 people were celebrating a wedding party inside the truck when the vehicle lost control on Ranghola bridge on the Rajkot-Bhavnagar highway, according to reports. At least 20 died on the spot.

One of the police officials, K.J. Kadapda told AFP, "Around 60 persons were travelling in the truck and most victims are women and children."

While the total number of casualties is yet to be ascertained, ANI reported that at least 26 are feared dead so far. Meanwhile, the rescue teams are using cranes to lift the victims from the drain. The fire brigade rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operation.

The Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased.

The injured persons are being rushed to the hospitals in Gujarat's Botad and Bhavnagar for treatment, the police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

PM Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish over the painful road accident near Ranghola of Bhavnagar district of Gujarat. He expressed deep condolences to the families of the dead in this unfortunate accident and wished the wounded people to recover quickly.

