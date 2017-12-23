Bus Accident
[Representational Image]IANS File Photo

At least 26 people died and over 24 have been reported injured after a passenger bus fell into the Banas river in Sawai Madhopur's Dubi, Rajasthan, on Saturday, December 23.

Rescue operations are being carried out and the injured have been rushed to the hospital, reported ANI. 

The bus was travelling from Sawai Madhopur to Lalkot and is said to have driven through the wall of a bridge before plunging into the river. While it is suspected that the driver lost control of the vehicle, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

More details awaited.