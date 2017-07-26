At least 26 Afghan soldiers were killed in an attack on a security base in the Kandahar province of Afghanistan on Tuesday night, the government has said.

The attack happened in the Khakrez district of the province.

Taliban has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Fifteen Afghan soldiers were killed in an attack that took place at the Kandahar base in May this year. Taliban had claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The Taliban launched a coordinated assault on an army base last night (Thursday) in Shah Wali Kot. Fifteen Afghan army soldiers were martyred and five others wounded... but the base remains under the control of our forces," Defence Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri had told AFP in May.

In the same month, 30 soldiers were killed in a similar attack in Shah Wali Kot while 13 others lost their lives in an insurgent raid in the Maiwand district of Kandahar, a provincial official had said.

In April 2017, 135 Afghan soldiers were killed and 60 others injured in a deadly attack on an Afghan army base in Balkh province by Taliban terrorists. It was believed to be the deadliest insurgent attack on an Afghan army base since 2001.